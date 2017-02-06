by Stephen Dafoe

Lee Gadoury won it for the Morinville Jets Sunday afternoon with a 5-4 finish and 12 seconds on the clock. The win gave the Jets a 26-7-4 record with one game left in the CJHL regular season.

The Jets and Strathcona finished the first period 1-1, but the Jets pulled ahead 2-1 at the end of two. However, the third period saw the Jets fall behind. By the mid-mark, the Bruins had pulled ahead by one, but the Jets tied it up 3-3. But a powerplay opportunity let the Bruins pull ahead 4-3 with four and change left on the board.

With 1:28 left in the game Tyler Hagel grabbed his 43 goal of the season and the Jets an almost certainty of one point for their troubles. But a win was to be had. Lee Gadoury, assisted by Scott Woloshyn and Joshua Perrott brought the win back to Morinville with 12 seconds left in the game.

The Jets play game 38, the final of the regular season, Tuesday night at home. They face the Edmonton Mustangs at 8:30 p.m.

Comments

comments