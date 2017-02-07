by Morinville News Staff

The Town of Morinville, local organizations and businesses are working towards a common goal next weekend – providing two days of activities over the Family Day weekend.

“Attending Morinville’s Snowman Festival is a great way to celebrate our Canadian winter,” said Kathleen Ducharme, Town of Morinville Culture & Events Programmer. “We hope families will venture outside and enjoy a variety of community activities, take some photos and make special memories.”

Sunday is given over to events planned by The Morinville Fish and Game Association, the Morinville Lions Club, and the Morinville News.

Hayrides and more

The Morinville Lions Club are pitching in with local businesses MP Stables, TASER Inc., and Technical Automotives to provide Family Day weekend activities on Feb. 19 in the Morinville Business Park (9802 – 90 Avenue).

The day’s free activities will start at 9:30 a.m. with a pancake breakfast running until 11 a.m. The breakfast will be followed by hayrides from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. A hot dog lunch will be served from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Fishing derby and open house

The Morinville Fish and Game Association will host their annual Bob Foster Family Fun Fish Day Fishing Derby & Open House. The free event runs from 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Morinville Fish and Game Association pond on 107 Street.

Moana movie matinee

The Morinville News is hosting the first of three free movie events Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. with Disney’s Moana at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre. Admission is free, and a cash concession will be run by the Friends of the Morinville Public Library. All concession proceeds will aid the local library. Doors open at 2:15 p.m. with the Disney film showing at 3 p.m.

Monday – fun day

Monday events at Heritage Lake include a 3-on-3 pond hockey tournament, snowman games, a visit with Elsa & Anna from Frozen, a family photo selfie station, family skating, fire pits, and food available from King Kong Kafé food truck.

As has been a part of the festival in the past, the Community Snowman Competition takes place once again, this time with a Canada 150 theme.

Although the Town will be posting the submissions on their Facebook page, their FCSS Department is participating in the Disconnect to Connect program which encourages families to disconnect from electronics and connect with their family. Those wishing to log their family’s disconnect time can contact Community Services at 780-939-7839 or email mdziwenka@morinville.ca. Those wishing to stay connected and look at Snowman Competition photos can do so at Facebook.com/townofmorinville.

Snowman Competition rules here.

A detailed listing of all Family Day weekend events can be downloaded here.

Morinville will offer a free Park & Ride services from Skyline Ball Diamonds to Heritage Lake from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. due to limited public parking at the lake.

