On the prowl
Donald Boutilier sent this great shot of a critter on the prowl in the snow.
– Donald Boutilier Photo
Six more weeks
The groundhog wasn’t the only one looking for his shadow recently. The MacArthur’s wooden squirrel was telling us the same thing.
– Peter MacArthur Photo
On a mission
The Sampson family joining Rotary Interact members on a humanitarian trip to Mexico Feb. 7 and posed for a group selfie. We thank Rotary and the Sampsons for their efforts. Top left of photo is Karma Omar—one of the Rotary Interact members also on the trip.
– Submitted Photo