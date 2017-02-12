On the prowl

Donald Boutilier sent this great shot of a critter on the prowl in the snow.

– Donald Boutilier Photo

Six more weeks

The groundhog wasn’t the only one looking for his shadow recently. The MacArthur’s wooden squirrel was telling us the same thing.

– Peter MacArthur Photo

On a mission

The Sampson family joining Rotary Interact members on a humanitarian trip to Mexico Feb. 7 and posed for a group selfie. We thank Rotary and the Sampsons for their efforts. Top left of photo is Karma Omar—one of the Rotary Interact members also on the trip.

– Submitted Photo

