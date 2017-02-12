by Morinville News Staff

It’s 0-2 for the Morinville Kings in a best-of-five series with the Bonnyville Pontiacs. Thr Kings fell 6-4 in game two on the road Saturday night.

The Kings started the road trip tied 1-1 after 20, but quickly fell to a Pontiac pounding to trail Bonnyville 5-3 after the middle frame. The final 20 minutes did little to close the gap with both sides rippling the mesh once for a 6-4 finish.

The Senior AA Kings hit the ice for the do-or-die outing Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8:30 p.m.

The Kings will need to win that contest and the next two to keep the season rolling.

Comments

comments