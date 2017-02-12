Brochu, Leo Narcisse

September 4, 1918 – February 10, 2017

The family of Leo Brochu is saddened to announce his passing on February 10, 2017 at the age of 98 years.

Leo will be lovingly remembered by his sisters, Bernadette, Claire, and Gertrude; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, Amedee, and Adeline; and siblings, Paul-Emile, Laurent, Marie-Anne, Jeanne, Lorette, Georgette, and Rachel.

A Funeral Mass will be at held at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, February 16, 2017, at St. Jean Baptiste Parish, 10020-100 Ave, Morinville. A Visitation will be held one hour prior to the Mass, at 9:30 a.m.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

To send condolences, please visit www.connelly-mckinley.com.

Connelly-McKinley Funeral Home

St. Albert Chapel

780-458-2222

Comments

comments