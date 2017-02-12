Above: MCHS SR Girls – Cindy Brost Photo

It was a silver finish for the Morinville Community High School Sr. Girls Saturday night. The Girls ended the ME Lazerte tournament with a 56-47 loss to John Maland.

The MCHS Jr. Girls won Bronze Saturday night in their tournament road trip to Red Deer. The girls opened the weekend with a 43-39 win over MCHS Jr. Girls defeated HJ Cody but fell 31 -29 to Hunting Hills in a closely-fought game two. The girls took bronze with a 34-26 win over the Crowther Memorial Cougars from Strathmore.

The Jr. Boys also made the trip but finished in fourth place. After opening strong with a 66-37 win over H J Cody, they fell 57-37 to Hunting Hills and 52-38 to the Crowther Memorial Cougars.

