by Morinville News Staff

The population of Sturgeon County is up almost 1,000 residents over the past five years according to the 2016 Federal Census; Statistics Canada has revealed.

According to last year’s census, the numbers of which were released last week, Sturgeon’s population is 20,495, which shows a growth rate of 4.7 per cent since the 2011 census in 2011.

Sturgeon County says that increase is in line with Alberta’s five per cent growth province-wide.

“We’re fortunate to live in a rich agricultural area that has also provided us with many opportunities to partner with industry,” said Mayor Tom Flynn in a release Friday afternoon. “These numbers show that not only are we succeeding in building economic stability in our region, we’re also being noticed as a great place to live and raise a family.”

The 2016 census data shows the County has 7,337 private dwellings.

Morinville’s numbers were revealed by the Town’s CAO in the Feb. 13 public agenda package.

The Town’s population is now 9,848, 25 fewer people than the Town’s last municipal census, which had a total of 9,873.

That number shows an increase of 1279 residents or an approximately 15 per cent increase from the 8569 residents recorded in the 2011 census.

Comments

comments