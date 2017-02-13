The Canada 150 Mosaic will celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary through art in 2017.

There are 150 communities and over 80,000 partners creating one united mural for one great nation.

Each province and territory will have maybe 15 communities who will be selected to represent the province and the nation. Morinville was one of the lucky Alberta communities to be selected.

Morinville residents got to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary this month by taking part in the Canada 150 Mosaic project run by St. Albert artist Lewis Lavoie. The Morinville community received a $10,000 grant from the Canada 150 Fund to create their own mural in conjunction with Lavoie and his team.

Lavoie worked with the Town and the Morinville Historical and Cultural Society to design an approximate 350 tile mural painted by students and residents.

The mural was created in Morinville Feb. 6 and 7 at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

Any person can follow the progress of all the Canada 150 Mosaic Murals on the internet — except Morinville has opted out of this global coverage. The completed projects that can be viewed, include Vegreville, Ponoka, Taber, communities in Ontario, and Saskatchewan and so forth — except Morinville.

The mural is a cultural mosaic of Canada — except Morinville does not want their completed picture to be featured on the sites. They want the completed mural project to be unveiled locally at the Morinville Museum.

On Tuesday afternoon, Felicity Bergman, Corporate Communications Coordinator for the office of the CAO for Town of Morinville made a news release to the media on the Canada 150 Mosaic Mural project.

“We are very appreciative of the media’s interest and coverage of Morinville’s involvement in the Canada 150 Mosaic Mural. We are kindly asking; however, that all media refrain from publishing/disseminating images and photos of the finished mosaic.

Our hope is for a complete unveiling of the mosaic to take place July 1, 2017 as part of the Canada 150th celebrations.”

For the hopes of having a few more people partake of the local Morinville Canada Day celebrations, Morinville has now been unable to be viewed globally, nationally or internationally through the Canada 150 Mosaic website.

It is also unable to be seen through Facebook pages or other sources and through any social media format coverage of any photos of the completed project at this time.

The Canada Day Celebrations in Morinville are a success. They are great, and we do not need to remove ourselves from global coverage during Canada 150th celebrations to attract more people to the event.

This media ban by the Town appears to provide the perception that the Town is willing to dampen the spirit of the intended National project to draw attraction to a local event that it appears to not be satisfied with in its attendance.

The project hopes to be in the Guinness Book of Records. This is a huge undertaking. More than 80,000 participants from coast to coast painting and 150 individual murals, which, when united, would create a gigantic mural made up of train cars forming a Giant Art train celebrating Canadian Communities across Canada. The mural, if ever connected would be over 365 meters wide, the size of about four football fields and 8 feet high.

But it looks like Morinvillians and the world will have to wait until Canada Day to see our efforts.

Publisher’s Note: The Canada 150 Mosaic Facebook page published photos of the nearly completed and completed mural last Thursday. – SD

