Conseil scolaire Centre-Nord (CSCN)’s School Trustees announced this week that the official opening of École Alexandre-Taché in St-Albert would take place with a formal ceremony Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.

The new school opened in November 2016 following a 2013 announcement to build the school. École Alexandre-Taché is a Francophone Catholic high school offering Grade 7 to Grade 12. The school has a current capacity of 450 students from a catchment area that includes St-Albert and surrounding areas as well as Northeast Edmonton.

“Greater St-Albert area families have waited a long time for a high school which offers high-quality programs in a suitable environment for their teenagers,” said CSCN Chairperson Nathalie Lachance in a release. “Our students from École Alexandre-Taché now have access to facilities that compete with English – language schools. This would not have been possible without the hard work of parents who have been actively involved in turning this dream into reality.”

The school is expecting a number of guests, including the Minister of Education, the Honourable David Eggen, St-Albert MLA Marie Renaud, and St-Albert Mayor Nolan Crouse.

