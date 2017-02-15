by Morinville News Staff

The Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC) is hoping to spark a conversation with young adults between the ages of 18 and 29 on what it means to drink responsibly. AGLC unveiled its latest ad campaign – What do your empties say about you? – Wednesday.

The new DrinkSense campaign targets young adults in the hopes of raising greater awareness about Canada’s Low-Risk Drinking Guidelines and the importance of drinking in moderation.

“While research is showing that young adults in this age group are aware that binge drinking or heavy drinking is an unhealthy behavior, there is still a low level of awareness of Canada’s Low-Risk Drinking Guidelines,” said AGLC President and CEO Bill Robinson in a release Wednesday. “With last fall’s successful launch of DrinkSense, this next phase of DrinkSense is an exciting opportunity to reach young adults using creative channels and messaging – all while promoting that you can still have a great time by making responsible choices.”

The campaign, which will run for six weeks, features an interactive online quiz encouraging young adults to discover “What do your empties say about you?” It is also an opportunity to learn more about recommended drinking guidelines.

Additionally, A 7-foot Drinko game will be taken to a number of Alberta campuses this spring, providing what the government sees as an interactive experience that educates students abour responsible drinking. Other promotions include a mobile app, launching in the spring, that calculates how much someone is drinking and commercials playing at Cineplex movie theatres.

