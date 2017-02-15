Above: A photo of a 1939 – 1945 Volunteer Service Medal amongst a coin collection police are trying to get back to its owner. It was awarded to someone who volunteered in the Canadian Military.

by Morinville News Staff

The RCMP are hoping to find the owner of a coin collection, including a Volunteer Service Medal amongst other things. Recognizing both the monetary and the highly sentimental value this collection likely has, the RCMP is putting out this request for help.

Following a stolen property investigation in 2014, a search warrant was executed at a rural residence outside of Morinville and a substantial amount of property was recovered by the RCMP. Ongoing efforts have been made to return all the property to rightful owners.

Police say it has been a lengthy exercise in sorting and cataloguing property for input into the RCMP file system, as well as reviewing files, querying databases and locating owners.

The majority of the property has either been returned or otherwise disposed of.

A coin collection containing a large variety of coins including Olympic coin sets remains unaccounted for.

The RCMP is seeking information on who owns this property. A request is being made to the public that if you feel that the collection may be yours and you can identify items in the collection, call the Morinville RCMP Detachment at 780-939-4550 and ask for Constable Plamondon.

