submitted by RCMP

On February 15th, 2017 at approximately 9 p.m. a male and female entered the Macs Convenience store located at 9821 100 street in Morinville, Alberta. The two entered the store and the male demanded money and cigarettes. The male had his face partially covered by a bandana. The male produced a can of bear spray and attempted to spray the clerks. The female took some potato chips and acted as a lookout as the male grabbed cash and packages of cigarettes. The two then fled to an awaiting white car.

The female is described as:

· Dark hair

· Tattoo on the left side of her face

· Wearing all black clothing

· Wearing grey high top runners

· Darker skin complexion

· Approximately 5’8” tall

The male is described as:

· Wearing a dark shirt with a white logo on it

· Wearing a flat brimmed hat

· Wearing lighter pants

The Morinville RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the two suspects.

If you have any information, please call the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward.

