compiled by Morinville News Staff

The Family Day weekend is full of activities over the next four days. Here is a rundown of what’s going on in Morinville Feb. 17 to Feb. 20.

FRIDAY

Farmers’ Market

The Morinville Farmers’ Market is on at the Ray McDonald Sports Center Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The market will continue indoors weekly until June except for Good Friday.

Talent show

Higher Grounds on 100 Avenue will hold their Hot Dogma community talent night at 7 p.m. The evening features a variety of local talent and great coffee. No cost for admission.

Jets hit playoffs

After a red-hot regular season, the Morinville Jets got to sit the first round of playoffs out, having finished first in the West. Friday night sees the Jets return to the ice this weekend.

Jets President Brent Melville told Morinville News the Jets would enter playoffs Friday, Feb. 17 at 8:30 in Morinville against the Stony Plain Flyers.

Schedule of games as follows:

Friday, Feb 17 at 8:30 p.m. in Morinville

Monday, Feb 20 at 8 p.m. in Stony plain

Wednesday, Feb 22 at 8:30 p.m. in Morinville

Friday, Feb 24 in Stony Plain at 8 p.m. if needed

Sunday, Feb 26 at 6:45 p.m. in Morinville if needed

Game three will be played in Morinville Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 8:30 p.m. and game five will take place Sunday, Feb. 26 if needed.

Saturday

Treasure Island

After a week of rehearsals, a large number of Morinville students will take to the stage with the Missoula Children’s Theatre to perform Treasure Island.

Showtimes are 3 and 5:30 p.m. at the cultural centre. Tickets are $12 each or $35 for a family of four.

Kings in do or die affair

After falling two games straight to the Bonnyville Pontiacs, it’s all or nothing for the Kings Saturday night at they play game three of a best-of-five playoff series. The game takes place at the arena at 8:30 p.m.

Sunday

Community comes together for activities

The Lions Club, Morinville Fish and Game Association, and Morinville News have a full Sunday lined up for families. The Lions have an event in the industrial park, the Fish and Game at their pond on 107 Street, and Morinville News at the cultural Centre.

Details in the posters below.

Monday

On Family Day, the Town of Morinville has their regular slate of activities ready for residents. This year’s event will take place at Heritage Lake.

See details in the poster below.

