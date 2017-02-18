by Stephen Dafoe

After trailing the W. P. Wagner Warriors 16-12 after the first quarter in Saturday’s MCHS Invitational Tournament bronze game, the Boys came back strong to lead 36-27 at the half.

That momentum continued through the final two quarters with Morinville leading 59-40 after three and finishing the game and the tournament with a 73-58 victory.

The SR. Boys started the weekend Friday morning with a 104-25 win over Edwin Parr. That massive upset was followed by a much closer game Saturday morning. Unfortunately for MCHS, they found themselves on the underside of a 76-56 decision with John Maland.

John Maland and Louis St. Laurent were vying for gold at 6 p.m. Saturday night.

The MCHS Junior Girls take to the courts in a tournament in town next weekend.

Comments

comments