compiled by Morinville News Staff

Morinville Town Council is scheduled to hold their monthly Committee of the Whole meeting Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.

The public agenda includes:

Canada Day 2016 & 2017

A presentation from Murray Knight of the Historical and Cultural Centre on Canada Day 2017.

According to the public package, Knight will outline expenses for 2016’s event and hand back a cheque for $1725.46

Resident Satisfaction Survey

An information presentation on the 2017 Resident Survey from Communications head Felicity Bergman as well as a discussion from Council on what sort of questions they want this year.

How did the budget go?

Chief Financial Officer Shawna Jason is to present Council with a recap of the 2017 Budget process for potential input.

Strategic Planning

Chief Administrative Officer Andy Isbister is to go over the Draft Strategic Plan for 2017-2019, a period which extends well beyond the present Council’s term of office.

Plans for Town Hall area

Planning and Development Head Greg Hofmann is to present a concept plan and development process for the area surrounding Town Hall including the Midstream Building and Perras Place, both of which are scheduled for future demolition.

According to the public agenda document, “a number of issues and factors are, both individually and especially in combination, causing the need to proactively organize and plan the space comprising the area surrounding the Town’s Administration Building.”

The plan addresses:

• The continued growth of the Town and the ever increasing level of engagement/activity associated with that growth in terms of the various services undertaken within the Town Hall Area: local government, library, visitor information, Midstream Society, and so on.

• The increasing frequency of available parking at the rear of the building (as currently provided

for/arranged) being at or near capacity.

• The need to incorporate the approved emergency generator/storage building.

• Assessing the potential future use of the Perras Place component of the Town Hall Area as a commemorative/community open space.

Canddiate Info Sessions

A Candidate Information Session will be held Monday, February 27, 2017 in Council Chambers at 6:30 p.m. The session will follow the Candidates Handbook which will be made available at the information session or on our website at www.morinville.ca/election the next day.

