Above: An Indigenous law student, a Campus Food Bank team lead and an engineering intern are just a few of Alberta’s Daughters of the Vote delegates. – GOA Photo

by Morinville News Staff

The Government invited a number of hard-working, ambitious young women from Alberta’s federal ridings to the legislature for an all-day meeting on women’s political leadership.

Only 16 per cent of Alberta’s Members of Parliament are women. Nationally, 26 per cent of Canadian parliamentarians are women.

Municipally, women represent 26 per cent of elected officials with 490 of 1,874 positions being voted in in 2013.

“It’s more important than ever to encourage women to get involved in politics and let their voices be heard. These passionate women are visionaries for the future of Alberta and our country,” said Stephanie McLean, Minister of Status of Women. “They are already making their communities better places to live, and I’m proud to welcome them today.”

Daughters of the Vote is an initiative of Equal Voice Canada – a national, multi-partisan organization dedicated to electing more women to all levels of government.

Organization delegates from across the country will meet in Ottawa March 7 and 8 to mark a century of women’s suffrage and celebrate International Women’s Day.

“The quality of more than 240 applications from young women in Alberta demonstrates that many are eager to cultivate their leadership skills and actively participate in the political process,” said Nancy Peckford, Executive Director, Equal Voice Canada.

