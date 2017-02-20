by Morinville News Staff

A 6-3 defeat at the hands of the Bonnyville Pontiacs brought the Morinville Senior AA Kings 2016-2017 Playoffs season to a close. Saturday night’s loss was the King’s third in a row in the best-or-five series.

The Kings strongest period was the opening frame. The club ended the first 2-2. However, the middle frame saw the Pontiacs pack on three to lead 5-2 heading into the final frame. Two of those goals were on the powerplay. Although the Kings got a powerplay chance in the third, the Pontiac’s final was into an empty Kings’ net to end it 6-3.

Kings’ President Wayne Gatza told the players there was no need to hang their heads in the loss to a strong team like Bonnyville. The club played hard Saturday night, just didn’t get any bounces.

“We had an awesome year, set a Kings record for most wins and points, as well as lead the league with the most wins.”

The Daysland Eckville Series was decided Saturday night, giving Daysland the series in three games. NCHL Playoffs will advance to Bonnyville and Daysland in the finals next weekend.

