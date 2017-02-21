by Stephen Dafoe

It was a win and a loss for the Morinville Jets over the Family Day weekend. The Jets entered Round Two fo the 2017 CJHL Playoffs against the Stony Plain Flyers with a 5-2 home-ice win Friday night but fell by the same margin on the road Monday evening. The respective wins leave both clubs evenly matched in the best-of-five series.

Friday night was Tyler Hagel’s. The Jets’ top scorer rocketed and pocketed three of the Jets five goals, two of those on powerplay advantages. All three of the Jets’ first period contributions were when the Flyers were down a man.

But Monday night was not to be a repeat. After a scoreless first period, the Jets found themselves trailing 2-1 after two. Although they tied the game early in the third, the Flyers came back with a trilogy of goals to earn the day and tie the series at a game apiece.

The Jets move on to game three Wednesday night at home. The game takes place at 8:30 p.m. Game four moves on the road for an 8:30 start Feb. 24. Game four will take place at home Feb. 26 at 6:45 p.m.

