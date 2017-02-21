Brenneis, Glenn – November 20, 1957 – February 18, 2017

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we announce the peaceful passing of our husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Glenn Brenneis, on Saturday, February 18, 2017, at the of 59 years.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 37 years, Cory; daughters, Candice (Jamie), and Paige; and the apple of his eye, granddaughter, Hannah. He will also be missed by his sister and brothers, along with numerous other relatives and friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, Leonard and Irene Brenneis.

Glenn was an electrician, and was proud of working in construction. He curled, fished, hunted, and after retirement, started wood working. He enjoyed playing cards and camping.

A Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m., on Monday, February 27, 2017, held at St. Jean Baptiste Catholic Parish, 10020-100 Avenue, Morinville, Alberta.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Cross Cancer Institute, 11560 University Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB, T6G 9Z9.

“Along the road to yesterday that leads me straight to you; are memories of happy days, together we once knew.”

To send condolences, please visit www.connelly-mckinley.com.

Connelly-McKinley Funeral Home

St. Albert Chapel

(780) 458-2222

Comments

comments