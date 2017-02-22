Lucie Roy Photos

On Wednesday Morinville Community High School, Ecole Notre Dame, Georges H. Primeau and Morinville Public School took part in Pink Shirt Day, a national movement against bullying.

The annual anti-bullying awareness initiative began in Nova Scotia in 2007 and has since spread across the country with some provinces taking part the last Wednesday in February, others on the second Thursday in September.

The shirt signifies support to end bullying and promote healthy relationships.

Bullying can be a problem in the schools, workplaces, homes and on the Internet.

The pain of being picked on, excluded, shamed, assaulted or gossiped about is unacceptable.

Threatening notes, emails or phone calls, sending mean texts are all considered forms of bullying.

In support of Pink Shirt Day, David Eggen, Minister of Education, Irfan Sabir, Minister of Community and Social Services, and Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing, joined students at H.E. Beriault Catholic Junior High School in Edmonton to celebrate the day.

“Our government is proud to partner with schools and communities to support Pink Shirt Day,” said David Eggen, Minister of Education in a release Wednesday. “It is so important for all students to feel safe and cared for in their schools. I want them to know that our government does not tolerate bullying and we will always stand up for them.”

Ecole Notre Dame

Ecole Notre Dame

Georges H Primeau

Georges H Primeau

Morinville Public School

Morinville Public School

Comments

comments