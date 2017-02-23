by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Jets squeaked out a 5-4 road win over the Stony Plain Flyers Wednesday night to take the third game of their best-of-five CJHL Round 2 Playoff series. The series now stands 2-1 in the Jets favour.

Tied 1-1 heading into the middle frame, the Jets played a back and forth game with the Flyers for the second 40 to lead the game 4-3. Early in the third, the Jets pulled ahead by two with the Flyers closing the gap by one a couple of minutes later.

Three of the Jets five goals were scored on power play advantages.

The Jets hit the road for Game 4 Friday night. Game 5, if needed will be at home Sunday at 6:45 p.m.

