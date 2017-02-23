by Morinville News Staff

This weekend’s Faustwork Mask Theatre: Little Big Frog, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 25, will no longer be presented as part of the LIVE @ the CCC 2016-17 Season due to unforeseen circumstances, the Town of Morinville announced Wednesday.

The Town’s release indicates the show will be presented as a school matinee performance open to elementary schools in the region in order to “continue to provide diverse cultural opportunities to the community,” the Town wrote in a media release. The rescheduled show will take place Apr. 19 at 1:30 p.m. and will no longer be a public event.

Those who have purchased tickets for the Feb. 25 show can get a refund at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre’s box office.

Schools interested in the show can contact Community Services at 780-939-7839 about booking their spots.

Free Bob Cates Show Has Time Change

The Town also announced Wednesday it had decided to move the show time for the Bob Cates: Comedy in Motion show taking place Mar. 5. The day remains the same; however, the time shifts from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Bob Cates show is a comedy show featuring juggling, magic, laser manipulation, and balancing skills.

The Mar. 5 show is part of Morinville’s Theatre Matters series, which promotes theatre access for all residents. Tickets are free of charge and those interested are asked to get tickets in advance at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre Box Office – 9502-100 Avenue.

