As concerned taxpayers, we are appreciative that the Mayor and Council of Sturgeon County made an effort to answer our questions from the first open forum meeting. However, we are disappointed that they chose to respond to our questions with ads in the newspapers.

At that meeting on February 6th, we requested a future meeting with the Residents in March, to continue the open dialogue as a follow up to our concerns. At this time we have no firm date for a follow-up meeting with Council.

Regardless, we invite all interested Sturgeon County residents to join us at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14th at Cardiff Hall for a Town Hall meeting. We request your attendance as we will be explaining what SUREAL is about and it will provide the opportunity for your input. We are having more of these open forums throughout the County over the next several months so we can determine the key issues which include taxes, our roads, and the County Campus.

Our group has heard from a number of other Counties around the Province who are experiencing similar issues. As the Municipal Government Act (MGA) is under review, it is time to explore how our rural Counties are run here in Alberta.

We are a unique County within the Alberta Capital Region which is North America’s northernmost metropolitan area of over a million people. Sturgeon County in particular faces challenges and opportunities at this time which will have far-reaching implications into the future.

The new Sturgeon County Land Use Bylaw (LUB) is undergoing major changes for the first time in 20 years. There is a Public Hearing February 28th at 7 p.m. at the Council Chambers in Morinville. Find out how this Land Use Bylaw will affect you.

You should have a voice in our future.

See you on March 14th at Cardiff Hall!



Sturgeon United Residents for Effective Accountable Leadership

Comments

comments