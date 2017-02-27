by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Jets 2017 Playoff run ended Sunday night after the Jets fell 5-4 to the Stony Plain Flyers at home.

After a rough 5-2 loss to the Flyers the previous weekend that put the best-of-five round two series at 1-1, the Jets earned a squeaker 5-4 win at home last Wednesday night to shift the series to 2-1.

But Friday night’s road game to Stony Plain gave the Jets a brutal 6-2 defeat and an all-or-nothing ultimatum Sunday evening.

Despite their best efforts, the Jets came up short, bringing the season to a close.

