Homeowner Rihanna McPhee checks the pressure of her new shower head that is included in the new energy efficiency program. – GOA photo

by Morinville News Staff

Albertans who register for the province’s Residential No-Charge Energy Savings Program online at efficiencyalberta.ca – will be contacted starting in April for appointments for in-home installations of practical, no-charge efficiency products, the government announced Tuesday.

The government believes the program will “make life more affordable for Alberta families by helping them conserve energy through the latest innovations.”

Alberta residents are eligible to participate regardless of their income or housing type. The government says installations will be conducted by qualified agents who schedule home visits and who will remove old products and replace them with more energy-efficient products.

Products identified by the government include LED products to replace existing incandescent nightlights, lightbulbs and exit signs, high-efficiency showerheads, faucet aerators if no aerator is present, advanced power bars, smart (self-adjusting) thermostats to replace non-programmable thermostats.

Ecofitt is a third-party service provider hired to manage the delivery of the Residential No-Charge Energy Savings Program. The company is hiring a number of individuals in a variety of positions to deliver the program. Interested applicants can find out more about the jobs by clicking on the careers tab at ecofitt.ca.

The government launched the Residential and Commercial Solar Program Feb. 27, a program of rebates to help Albertans tap solar resources.

As with other energy programs rolled out by the NDP government, funding is coming from the carbon levy.

