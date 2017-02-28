submitted by Morinville RCMP

On February 27, 2017, at approximately 3:50 a.m. suspects broke into a fenced compound belonging to Gibbons Motor Toys, located at 5009 50 Avenue in Gibbons, and stole several outboard boat engines. The suspect vehicle and associated utility trailer were captured on video surveillance. The suspect vehicle is described as a grey or silver S.U.V. towing a light-duty single axle utility trailer.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information regarding this occurrence to contact Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.

