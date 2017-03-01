by Morinville News Staff

RCMP and their partners will be keeping an eye out for those who fail to buckle up this month, March’s focus under the province’s Traffic Safety Calendar.

Police say although statistics show the majority of drivers are wearing seatbelts, some drivers either avoid compliance altogether or are inconsistent in their use of occupant restraints.

In 2016, Integrated Traffic Units (ITU) issued 10,502 tickets to drivers and passengers in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions for not wearing a seatbelt. RCMP say from 2009 to 2014, approximately 2,499 people died or suffered serious injuries in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions due to not using the proper restraint at the time of the collision.

“Putting on your seatbelt or using a child safety seat isn’t just the law, it’s also the smart thing to do,” said Inspector Steve Daley, Acting Officer-in-Charge of Alberta RCMP Traffic Services in a release Mar. 1. “Seatbelts improve your chances of surviving a serious or fatal crash by 50%, so make sure you’re protecting yourself and your passengers by buckling up every time,”

The fine for not wearing a seatbelt or not using a safety seat is $155.

