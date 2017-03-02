by Morinville News Staff

Alberta RCMP will be raising awareness about various scams and fraud this month, which is Fraud Prevention Month across Canada.

“Fraud has a devastating impact on individuals, families, businesses and to the Canadian economy, which is why the RCMP believes that knowledge, awareness, and prevention are the best methods for protection. The more you know about a scam, the less likely you are to be victimized. We want Canadians to recognize, reject and report fraud to authorities,” said Inspector K.C.A. (Allan) Lai, Acting Officer-in-Charge of RCMP “K” Division Federal Policing for Southern Alberta in a media release.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre report Canada’s most common scams affected 11, 490 victims. The centre reports the following as common scams incirculation across the country.

Romance scams:

Fraudsters steal photos and use dating sites and social media to lure potential victims into sending money for various reasons.

Wire Fraud scams:

Financial industry wire fraud occurs when Canadian financial institutions and investment brokers receive fraudulent email requests from who they believe to be an existing client.

Investments scams:

An investment scam is any solicitation (telephone, mail, email, etc.) for investments into false, deceptive or misleading investment opportunities, often referring to higher than normal or true monetary returns which consumers lose most or all of their money.

Merchandise scams:

Involves deceptive websites selling counterfeit goods from existing retailers at discounted prices. They use the concept of a limited, one-time-only sale to attract online buyers.

Job scams:

Fraudulent solicitation offering employment and requesting an advance fee to secure the job.

Service scams:

Fraudulent promotion or solicitation for services.

Extortion scams:

Any person who unlawfully obtains money, property or services from a person, entity, or institution, through coercion.

Prize scams:

Any fraudulent solicitation advising victims they have won – or have a chance to win – a prize.

Inheritance scams:

Consumers receive a solicitation offering or requesting assistance to transfer a large sum of money from a foreign country.

Sale of Merchandise scams:

Involves the non-delivery of goods purchased online.

Police urge Albertans to avoid scam pitfalls by being extra cautious about calls, e-mails or mailings, and not to be afraid to hang up the phone or deleting the email.

In 2016, there was a total of 8,317 cases of fraud reported in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions from January to October.

Victim of fraud are asked to report it to their local police agency and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre – 1-888-495-8501 or report online at http://www.antifraudcentre.ca.

