by Morinville News Staff

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have launched a contest for children. In celebration of Canada’s 150th anniversary, the RCMP are looking for young Canadians to help name 14 foals born recently at the RCMP breeding farm in Pakenham, Ontario.

One winner will be selected from each of the 13 provinces and territories in Canada. Additionally, an entry submitted by a school class will be selected.

“Here’s a chance for kids to be a part of history, by coming up with a name for one of the 14 foals,” said Inspector Patrick Egan, Officer in Charge of the Musical Ride in a release Thursday. “This year with adding the school class entries, it gives a great opportunity for students to work together and come up with a name. Wouldn’t it be cool if your class submitted the winning name and the foal becomes part of the world-famous Musical Ride some day? It’s possible if you send in an entry to the 2017 RCMP “Name the Foal” contest.”

Entries must meet the following criteria to qualify:

· names must begin with the letter “O”;

· an individual entry must include a child’s first name only, school, city, province or territory and email address;

· school class entries must include the teacher’s name, school, city, province or territory and email address;

· entrants must be 14 years old or younger;

· only one entry per child will be eligible; and

· online entries must be received no later than April 30, 2017.

In the event of duplicate winning names, the first entry received will be accepted.

RCMP Musical Ride Branch instructors will choose the winners, who will be announced in May, along with the foals’ names, on the RCMP website. Winners will receive a number of great RCMP prizes, including a 2017 Musical Ride pennon, a framed picture of the foal, a t-shirt and pins.

Children can submit their entries online at http://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/mr-ce/foal-poulain-eng.htm.

Regular mail (including school entries), should be postmarked no later than April 26, 2017 and sent to:

Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Musical Ride Branch

c/o RCMP Name the Foal Contest

PO Box 8900

Ottawa, ON

K1G 3J2

Comments

comments