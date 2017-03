by Morinville News Staff

A 34-year-old Morinville man has been charged and is to appear in Morinville Provincial Court Apr. 20 after Morinville RCMP executed a search warrant at a Morinville residence on Mar. 1.

Police say the warrant was part of an ongoing investigation.

During the search, police say a stolen flat deck trailer, several insecure firearms, brass knuckles and a small amount of what is believed to be marijuana were seized.

Police offered no further details at this time.

