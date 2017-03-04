UPDATED: 6:37 p.m. Mar. 4

St. Paul, Alberta – At approximately 5:00 p.m., escaped inmate Douglas Bruno John was taken into custody in St. Paul, Alberta after a short pursuit in the stolen truck ended with police on Highway 29. No injuries have been reported.

RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance with this matter.

ORIGINAL INFO BELOW

submitted by Forst Saskatchewan RCMP

Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta – Today at approximately 1:40 p.m., Fort Saskatchewan RCMP responded to a report that Douglas Bruno John, a 20-year-old male, had escaped custody of Correctional Services of Canada while attending Fort Saskatchewan Hospital.

John fled from the hospital and was able to steal an unoccupied truck that was left running at a nearby residence. Fort Saskatchewan RCMP along with surrounding RCMP detachments made extensive patrols in area but the stolen truck was not located. The search continues.

John was in custody at the Edmonton Institution serving a sentence for Armed Robbery and should not be approached if seen. He is described as follows:

– Aboriginal male

– 20-years-old

– 5’10” (178 cm) tall

– 181 lb (82 kq) in weight

– Black hair and brown eyes

The stolen truck is described as:

– Grey Ford F150 (2015)

– Alberta License BRG6679

The RCMP is looking for your help in locating Douglas Bruno John and the stolen vehicle. If you have seen John or the stolen vehicle, please the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-992-6100 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).

Comments

comments