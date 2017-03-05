Above: Boys with their silver medals – submitted photos

by Stephen Dafoe

After taking silver and gold respectively in their home tournament the weekend before, the Morinville Community High School Jr. Boys and Girls hit Zones this weekend, looking to return with big wins from Zones.

The Jr. Boys played at home, the Girls on the road in Edson. After a weekend of tournament play, both teams earned silver.

The Boys hit Onoway Friday night with a 79-32 win and took on Whitecourt early Saturday morning. A 62-44 win over Whitecourt put the boys on the chart to face Westlock in the gold-medal game Saturday afternoon.

The Jr. Boys struggled through four quarters in the final game, trailing Westlock by a narrow 15-13 margin after one. But the gap widened to 36-24 at the half and 50-35 after three. The game ended with the Boys falling 60-49 to Westlock to take silver in a hard-fought finale.

The Girls defeated Onoway 61-43 Friday night to put them on a path with Westlock early Saturday afternoon. That contest resulted in a knuckle-biting 44-39 win for MCHS and a spot in the gold-medal game against Edson later in the afternoon.

The girls ended the first quarter trailing Edson 13-10 and found themselves trailing 31-23 at the half. After three the Girls trailed 45-29 and ultimately fell 60-42 for their silver-medal win.

