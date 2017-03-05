compiled by Morinville News Staff

Second Annual Ringuette Tournament

Ringuette players from Morinville, Sherwood Park, Fort Saskatchewan and Spruce Grove took to the ice Saturday for a day of Ringuette competition, the wrap up for Morinville’s 2016-2017 season.

A total of six games were played throughout the day in the for fun tournament.

Above: Morinville Active Start Players take on Sherwood Park during the 10 a.m. game.

Below: Morinville U10 take on Sherwood Park in the 11 a.m. game.

Coyotes take SAPEC

Congratulations to the GHP Coyotes who won the SAPEC tournament on Saturday. They beat Lorne Akins 46-42 in the final.

– Cary Wiwchar photo.

Great weekend for Cheer

Morinville had an amazing weekend of cheerleading, Mar. 4.

The Georges H Primeau Coyotes came in 3rd place out of six teams, bringing home the bronze medal at the Cheerific Western Cheer Challenge.

The MCHS Wolves placed 1st out of seven teams, bringing home the gold medal and were the event Grand Champions out of 17 teams also competing at the Cheerific Western Cheer Challenge.

Overall, it was an amazing weekend for both teams.

– Kaitlynn Kelsch-Miller photos

SHC Bantam 1 take to round two of playoffs

The Sturgeon Hockey Club Bantam 1 Mustangs hit the ice in Edson and Morinville Saturday and Sunday for a two-game total-points showdown.

The team had previously defeated Ponoka in Round one in a two-game total-points series.

Player parent Chris Whiting told Morinville News it was a close series. “The first game was 8-3 for them in Ponoka, then we took [the] second game 8-2 in Morinville to win the series,” Whiting said. “We tied the goal differential with 34 seconds to go and the winning goal with 2.3 seconds to win the series.”

Saturday saw the Mustangs edge ahead with a 5-3 win in Edson to lead the two-game series by two goals. Sunday’s home-ice contest gave the Mustangs a one-goal margin to take the game 4-3 and the series 9-6.

The Bantam 1 Mustangs will now move on to the next round.

MCHS Jrs take silver in Zones

Both the MCHS Jr. Boys and Girls took silver over the weekend in their respective Zones tournaments. See story here for details.

