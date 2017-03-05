Northern Lights

Melodie Steele sent us these great shots of the Northern Lights taken just north of Morinville town limits on 100 Street, March 1, 2017 between 11:00 – 11:15 p.m. THe red line in one of the shots is a helicopter.

Rendez-Vous de la Francophonie

Blue, white and pink flags are now flying over municipalities in Alberta as communities began raising the Franco-Albertan flag in honour of Rendez-vous de la Francophonie (RVF), running Mar. 2 to 22.

Morinville gathered Students from multiple schools to witness the hoisting of the Franco-Albertan flag in St. Jean Baptiste Park Thursday at noon.

The contribution of French Canadians to the province and local community began with the flag raising.

It was followed by a performance by Madame Diva (Jocelyne Baribeau) for students at the cultural centre and an evening of French food and entertainment at the cultural centre Thursday night.

Displays of local Francophone history were on display for participants to see.

