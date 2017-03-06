by Morinville News Staff

The challenging and life-changing work of social workers is recognized this week – Social Work Week – running Mar. 5 to 11.

Alberta social workers are invited to the Government of Alberta’s Evening of Appreciation for Social Workers in the Federal Building Mar. 7 at 6:30 p.m. The Alberta Legislature will be lit up magenta to celebrate Social Work Week.

“Social workers devote their lives to making a difference for those who need it most. I continue to be inspired by their dedication and I am thankful for their commitment to making life better for thousands of children in our province,” said Danielle Larivee, Minister of Children’s Services, in a news release Monday morning.

Irfan Sabir, Minister of Community and Social Services, also shared praise for the work social workers do. “Social workers deserve appreciation for the work they do to ensure families in Alberta are supported to live safe, healthy lives in strong communities. By helping us through life’s challenges and empowering us in our daily lives, social workers make life better for everyday Albertans with compassion, professionalism and a commitment to helping others.”

There are currently more than 7,300 registered social workers in Alberta, 1600 of whom work for the Government of Alberta. Children’s Services and Community and Social Services employ more than 1,300 registered social workers.

The Canadian provinces recognize National Social Work Week each March to recognize the contributions of social workers to society.

