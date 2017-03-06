submitted by Morinville RCMP

On February 13, 2017, Morinville RCMP received a complaint of a damaged fence and possible theft of solar panels at the Morinville Fish and Game location. RCMP confirmed that there are four solar panels missing specifically two bottom panels on two separate stands. (see attached photos)

The Morinville RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the person(s) responsible.

If you have any information, please call the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward.

