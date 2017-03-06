UPDATE – MAR. 7

Morinville RCMP seek public assistance in locating Michael Justin Chapman – ARRESTED

Legal, Alberta – Last night, Morinville RCMP located Michael Justin Chapman and arrested him, without incident, at a residence in Sturgeon County.

As a result of an investigation into allegations of an assault, an arrest warrant was issued with a plea to the public to assist in locating him. He is now located; media outlets are requested to remove his photo from any social media sites.

Chapman will remain in custody with a first court appearance scheduled for March 9, 2017, at the Provincial Court of Alberta, in Morinville.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no further information will be made available on this matter.

ORIGINAL STORY

Legal, Alberta – Following an incident that occurred at a residence on March 4, 2017, Michael Justin Chapman is wanted by the RCMP on an arrest warrant.

Shortly before 4:00 p.m., Morinville RCMP responded to a call to service involving a report that a male had assaulted and then pointed a firearm at a victim. The RCMP were unable to locate the suspect who left the rural residence prior to police arrival.

47-year-old Michael Chapman has been charged with Pointing a Firearm, Unsafe storage of a firearm and Assault. While one rifle was recovered by the RCMP at the residence, it is not known whether Chapman may have other firearms.

Chapman is described as Caucasian with brown hair, brown eyes and a brown beard. He is 6’1” tall and 183 lbs. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a camouflage jacket and work boots. His current whereabouts are unknown although it is possible that he may be in the Edmonton area.

The Morinville RCMP are requesting assistance in locating Chapman. Caution is urged as it is not known if he is in possession of a firearm. If you have information in relation to Chapman, please call the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4550 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

