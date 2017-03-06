submitted by Morinville RCMP

On January 24th, 2017 Morinville RCMP received a complaint from a Town of Gibbons employee who reported damage to the chain linked fence at the Gibbons Cemetery. The damage was caused to the northwest corner of the property and is believed to have occurred just a few days prior to it being reported, as a ski-doo track was visible in the snow.

The Morinville RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the involved suspect(s).

If you have any information, please call the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward.

