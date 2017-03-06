submitted by Morinville RCMP

On February 6, 2017, at 04:18 a.m. Morinville RCMP received a complaint of a Break and Enter / Theft occurring at County Computer & Repair in Gibbons, Alberta. The surveillance video from the location shows access was gained by breaking the large window at the front of the store and two males entering and taking computer monitors and other electronics. The suspects exited the business through the rear door and left the area in a dark coloured sedan.

Attached is a photo of one of the suspects and the suspect vehicle.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information regarding this occurrence to contact Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Comments

comments