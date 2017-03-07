by Morinville News Staff

Sturgeon County announced Monday that it had won the Canadian Award for Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) of the United States and Canada for the eighth consecutive year.

The award accolades are for the County’s Annual Report produced by the Financial Services and Corporate Communications departments. Sturgeon County is one of only 17 municipalities in Alberta to receive the award.

“This award demonstrates the commitment of Administration and Council to excellence in transparent financial reporting for Sturgeon County,” said Mayor, Tom Flynn in a release Monday. “The financial report, along with the corporate business plan and budget, provides comprehensive financial information to our residents and stakeholders.”

The Canadian Financial Reporting Award Program was established by the Government Finance Officers Association. It encourages municipal governments across Canada to produce high-quality financial reports that indicate transparency and full disclosure and recognize individual governments that succeed in achieving that goal.

The report is available online at www.sturgeoncounty.ca.

