Don’t mix cheers and gears is the message from Grade 11 Lethbridge Collegiate Institute student Kimberlie Crowe that was the overall winner of the second annual Students Against Drinking and Driving (SADD) Alberta Liquor Bag Design Contest.

Crowe’s submission was selected from more than 300 entries submitted from throughout the province. Her message will be printed on one million brown paper liquor bags, distributed to liquor stores throughout the province starting the May long weekend.

“Participating in the liquor bag campaign has been a great opportunity,” Crowe said. “I created my bag in hope of having a positive effect on one’s decision to not drink and drive. When you make the decision to drive under the influence of alcohol you are not only putting yourself at risk, but also those around you. Understanding the consequences of drunk driving is important and can save lives.”

Submissions were judged based on originality, messaging and design. In addition to the overall winner, nine entries were also selected from three categories: Kindergarten to Grade 6, Grade 7 to Grade 9, and Grade 10 to 12. All winners will be awarded gift cards for their efforts.

Other winning designs can be viewed at http://aglc.ca/mediacontents/SADD/Contest_Winners_Overview.pdf.

