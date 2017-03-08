by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Community High School Jr. Boys took first place in the St. Albert Physical Education Council Tier 2 Championship at the school Wednesday evening.

The Boys trailed Sir George Simpson (SGS) 18-7 after one but lead 24-20 by the half. The third quarter saw the Jr. Boys maintaining their four-point lead at 30-26. The final quarter saw the boys pull that lead ahead by another point to finish 40-35.

Wednesday’s game was the final of the season for the Jr. Boys and follows last weekend’s silver medal win at home during Zones.

