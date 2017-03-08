by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Community High School Jr. Girls walked their way through a 60-34 win over ESSMY in the St. Albert Physical Education Council Tier 2 Girls Championship Wednesday.

The girls led steadily through four quarters starting from a 15-6 first quarter lead. By the half, the girls had built to a 32-18 lead. Returning to the other side of the court after the break, MCHS lead 50-30 after three and added another 10 points in the final quarter to win the contest 60-34.

Wednesday’s game was the final of the season and follows last weekend’s silver medal win in Edson during Zones.

