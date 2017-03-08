submitted by Morinville RCMP

Morinville, Alberta – The Morinville RCMP are looking for help in locating 15-year-old Nicolas Watkin. He was last seen at his residence in Morinville on March 4, 2017 and has not returned home since.

Nicolas is described as:

– Caucasian with red hair and blue eyes

– 6’1” tall / 130 lbs

– Last wearing a maroon ball cap, khaki skinny jeans, black winter jacket and black shoes.

If you have information about the location of Nicolas, please call the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

