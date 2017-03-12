by Lucie Roy

Morinville News Correspondent

The Morinville Fish & Game Association 25th Annual Brag Night Dinner and Auction was held Saturday night at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

More than 30 live auction and 250 silent auction items were up for grabs.

Trophy winners included Justin DeRudder for the Adult Mule Deer and Adult Northern Pike, Dylan DeRudder for the Adult Elk, Tara Beaupre for the Adult Walleye, Trevor Beaupre for the Adult Perch, and Sam McKale for the Youth Northern Pike and Youth Walleye (Lori McLaughlin accepted on his behalf), and Maureen Sinclair for Scenic Photography. Absent was Don McLachlan who was the recipient of the Adult White Tail trophy.

The MFGA is grateful for the support it receives from the community businesses and individuals. Through this support, the club can enhance wildlife habitat, improve facilities at Narrow Lake Conservation Camp, send kids to camp. The clubhouse is running and is used by numerous non-profit groups.

Comments

comments