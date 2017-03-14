by Morinville News Staff

Morinville Community High School is among 100 environmentally conscious Canadian schools one step closer to winning $25,000 in technology.

Staples Canada announced the regional finalists for its 2017 Superpower your Contest Tuesday. The contest, now in its seventh year, recognizes elementary and secondary schools helping the environment by implementing innovative eco-programs. The pool of 100 was narrowed down from 700 submissions this year.

MCHS is one of 10 schools in Western Canada to make the first round. MCHS and the other 99 schools now advance to a second round of judging where ten schools from five different regions will be selected to receive $25,000 towards the purchase of new technology from Staples. On Apr. 22, the final ten winning schools will be announced.

“Our judges were blown away by the quality and scale of some of the eco programs that these schools are implementing,” said Mary Sagat, president of Staples Canada in a release Tuesday. “Their passion for making a difference is inspiring. We thank all of the schools who entered the contest and congratulate the 100 finalists for their outstanding commitment to doing their part to improve the environment.”

