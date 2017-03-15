Arts and Culture is sponsored by JM Turner Goldsmith

by Stephen Dafoe

Peter Carlone and Chris Wilson, better known as the Three-time Canadian Comedy award-winning troupe Peter N’ Chris are next up for the Morinville Community Cultural Centre’s Mainstage series. Their show – Peter N’ Chris and the Kind of OK Corral – takes place Mar. 31 with a dinner and show.

The Vancouver-based sketch duo of Carlone and Wilson have performed at Just For Laughs, JFL42 and The San Francisco Sketch Comedy Festival, and the website College Humor. Additionally, they have written for CBC’s The Irrelevant Show.

The Kind of OK Corral was the winner of best of Fest at the 2014 Vancouver Fringe. Like Cowboy: A Cowboy Story, which did well at the cultural centre in mid-January, Kinda OK Coral is a comedic send-up of the Western movie genre.

Carlone plays the owner of a mediocre corral (a Kinda OK one), and Wilson plays a drifter who seeks employment at the corral. From there, the comedy unfolds.

“Peter N’ Chris and the Kind of OK Corral bring a world-class and award-winning comedy to the Morinville Community Cultural Centre (MCCC) stage as the LIVE @ the CCC concert series continues to bring diverse and quality entertainment to our community,” said Interim Events & Culture Coordinator Ryan Telfer in a release. “This performance continues with the western theme of our previous mainstage shows this season and is sure to be a wonderful night out.”

The Mar. 31 event will start with cocktails at 6 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the show taking place at 8 p.m. Tickets for the dinner and show are $50 for adults ($40 for seniors and students). They can be purchased online at www.tixonthesquare.ca, at Morinville Servus Credit Union, or at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre Box Office.

