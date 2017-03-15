Saturday, April 8, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. at the Edmonton Garrison Memorial Golf and Curling Club.

This formal, four-course dinner will be presented in a unique atmosphere with informative and enlightening keynote speakers including; Her Honour, the Honourable Lois Mitchell, CM, AOE, LLD Lieutenant Governor of Alberta, as well as, Brigadier-General S.C. Hetherington, OMM, MSC, CD, Commander, 3rd Canadian Division.

Uniforms, artefacts, photos and weapons will be displayed. War diaries of soldiers from Units in 3rd Canadian Division as well as letters written just before battle will be read, bringing the battle, a century past, into the present. Guests will also enjoy music performed by the Loyal Edmonton Regiment Band.

The silent auction will feature one-of-a-kind items, including; Vimy inspired artwork, a bronze statue of a Canadian soldier from the First World War in uniform and a B.C. Fishing Getaway for two including flight, hotel and fishing charter.

The Edmonton Garrison MFRC is the only local non-profit organization nationally mandated as the frontline service provider to Canadian military families. Proceeds from the 2017 Gala Dinner and Silent Auction will enable the MFRC to continue to provide programs and services that military families rely upon, in the following areas: Mental Health and Wellness, Child /Youth Development and Parenting Support, Community Development and Integration, and Deployment Support.

Tickets are $160 per person. To request an invitation, for sponsorship information, silent auction or donor opportunities, please contact France Bourgeois, MFRC Fund Development Coordinator at 780-973-4011 ext. 6328, email funddev@mfrcedmonton.com or visit www.cafconnection.ca/Edmonton/eveofvictory.

Eden Suley Communications & Outreach Coordinator,

Edmonton Garrison Military Family Resource Centre

