submitted by Morinville RCMP

Morinville, Alberta – The Morinville RCMP are continuing to look for help in locating 15-year-old Nicolas Watkin.

It is believed that he may be in the Edmonton area in the company of some of his acquaintances. The RCMP would like to confirm his wellbeing.

If you have information about the location of Nicolas, please call the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

