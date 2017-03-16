Stephen Dafoe Photos

The bleachers were full of parents and minor hockey fans Thursday night as the Hockey Alberta Atom AA Provincials kicked off in Morinville and Legal.

Ten teams will take to the ice, including the host Sturgeon Hockey Club Mustangs, seen here playing SWZ. Joining Sturgeon in Pool A will be Cold Lake, Olds, Sylvan Lake, and SWZ. Pool B includes St. Albert, Chestermere, Strathcona, Okotoks, and Glen Lake.

Sturgeon Hockey Club President Wayne Gatza said the games are the Stanley Cup of minor hockey,

Opening ceremonies are Friday night at 7:30 p.m. in Morinville with Cold Lake taking on Sturgeon at 8:15 p.m.

